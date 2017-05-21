Bulgaria seizes 423 kg of heroin at b...

Bulgaria seizes 423 kg of heroin at border with Romania

17 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Bulgarian law enforcement authorities have seized 423 kg of heroin at Danube Bridge checkpoint near Vidin at the border with Romania, officials said here on Sunday. Georgi Kostov, Director General of the National Customs Agency, said at a press conference that the illicit drug, split into 400 packets, was discovered on Saturday morning in a Bulgarian truck carrying terracotta tiles from Bulgaria to the Netherlands.

