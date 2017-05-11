Bulgaria Seeks Private Investors for ...

Bulgaria Seeks Private Investors for Nuclear Project

Thursday May 11

Bulgaria is seeking private investors to build a nuclear power plant on the Danube River, which was canceled five years ago, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Sofia canceled the Belene project in 2012 after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit its energy dependence on Russia.

Chicago, IL

