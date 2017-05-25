The Association of Bulgarians in Cyprus invites you to the event Bulgaria in my Heart at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, under the "Days of Bulgarian Culture 2017", on May 24. The event will include a classical concert, the opening of an art exhibition and a poetry reading, aiming to celebrate and promote Bulgarian culture. The free classical concert will include works by Bulgarian composers and starts at 7pm.

