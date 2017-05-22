Building bridges between past and pre...

Building bridges between past and present

How do you put an entire country into a novel? American Elizabeth Kostova has done just that and more besides in her new and third novel, The Shadow Land The country is Bulgaria, one of the former Iron Curtain countries Kostova wrote about in her runaway bestselling 2005 novel, The Historian and first visited as a 24-year-old-student of Balkan folk music in 1989, a week after the fall of the Berlin Wall. She not only met her Bulgarian husband of 25 years, Georgi, on that trip but ventured to the most remote corners of the country collecting folk songs.

