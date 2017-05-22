Balkans Need Urgent European Internat...

Balkans Need Urgent European International Conference to Resolve Territorial Disputes

There is a historical right over the former and present territories of Ethnic Albania, which, since 1912, were under the savage colonial rule of the Balkan Slavic States . No one has the right to deny the national and territorial identity of Albanians in the Balkans, despite persistent political and propaganda attacks of the Balkan colonialist Slavic states.

