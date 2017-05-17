Accused Australian John Zakhariev criticised jihadist doctrine before arrest in Bulgaria
Sofia, Bulgaria: A young Australian facing jail on terror charges in Bulgaria had vehemently rejected Islam more than a month before his arrest, according to evidence seen by Fairfax Media. Former Sydney schoolboy John Zakhariev, 21, could be sentenced to up to eight years' jail for allegedly training in Bulgaria with the intention of joining ISIS.
