80-year-old Bulgarian sailor completes trip around the world

11 hrs ago

An 80-year-old Bulgarian sailor was welcomed back home on Wednesday after sailing around the world alone for almost two years. Vasil Kurtev returned to the Black Sea port of Varna to a hero's welcome as he completed his 652-day journey.

