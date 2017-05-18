57-year-old Man Detained For the Murd...

57-year-old Man Detained For the Murder of Two People in Sofia's Vitosha District

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Sofia criminologists arrested a 57-year-old man for committing a serious criminal offence, the press centre of the Republic of Bulgaria Prosecutor's Office announced. Today, May 18, at about 10:25 local time, a shooting was reported in the region of Vitosha district in Sofia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Apr 29 Suffers phartz 1
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands (Nov '16) Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC