Webit Festival Europe kicks off in Sofia, Bulgaria

A staff member of an information industry company introduces their latest digital products to a guest during Webit Festival Europe in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, on April 25, 2017. Webit Festival Europe, one of the largest digital technology events in Central and Eastern Europe , kicked off here on Tuesday, gathering nearly 5,100 attendees from over 90 countries and regions.

Chicago, IL

