Turkish Citizen Included in Information Database of Unwanted...

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Sofia News Agency

In execution of the functions and powers of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security in countering threats to the national security in accordance to article 4 of the DANS Act, and based on the data gathered by the agency bodies, a Turkish citizen was included in the information database of unwanted foreigners in the country, as they represented a threat to the national security. This was done on the proposal of the DANS Chairperson, in accordance to article 21a of the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act, the press centre of DANS announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.

