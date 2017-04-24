Turkish Citizen Included in Information Database of Unwanted...
In execution of the functions and powers of the Bulgarian State Agency for National Security in countering threats to the national security in accordance to article 4 of the DANS Act, and based on the data gathered by the agency bodies, a Turkish citizen was included in the information database of unwanted foreigners in the country, as they represented a threat to the national security. This was done on the proposal of the DANS Chairperson, in accordance to article 21a of the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act, the press centre of DANS announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC