Thomson and First Choice unveil exciting new destinations for Summer 2018

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Thomson and First Choice have just revealed their summer 2018 line-up, including a whole host of exciting new destinations and resorts across Bulgaria, Greece and even Florida. Topping the list is the addition of Varna, Bulgaria to Thomson's holiday programme, with the company set to offer flights and holidays to the picturesque Balkan seaside town.

