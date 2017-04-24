The Supreme Administrative Prosecutio...

The Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office Cotests a Decision of...

Thursday Apr 27

The Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office has contested a decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission on setting the price of heat energy, the press office of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria has announced, quoted by Focus News Agency. Today, the Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office has contested before the Administrative Court of Sofia City EWRC's decision adopting amendments to the heat energy price limits as well as electricity preferential prices as of 7 April 2017.

Chicago, IL

