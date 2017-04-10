Sofia World Cup 2017 Is Coming on 5 May
From 5th to 7th May Sofia, Bulgaria is one of the seven stopover cities where Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup 2017 is going to be held. The difference this year is that the FIG World Cup circuit in Rhythmic Gymnastics includes four World Cup events and four World Challenge Cup events.
