Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town
Under the supervision of Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation is taking place against a 49-year-old man from the town of Etropole, on the grounds of a murder that took place in the night of April 21 2017. The person murdered was also 49 years old and also from Etropole, where the murder took place.
