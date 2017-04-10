Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office De...

Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town

Under the supervision of Sofia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation is taking place against a 49-year-old man from the town of Etropole, on the grounds of a murder that took place in the night of April 21 2017. The person murdered was also 49 years old and also from Etropole, where the murder took place.

