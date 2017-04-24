Sergei Stanishev: EU's Main Task Is T...

Sergei Stanishev: EU's Main Task Is To Restore The Spirit Of Solidarity

''Europe's main task is to restore the spirit of solidarity, of common purpose and common destiny'', the President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev said at the international conference Quo Vadis Europe: Globalism vs. Populism held in Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Tuesday, BNR reported. Sergei Stanishev pointed out that in times of uncertainty and anger, when many people feel forsaken in their own countries, the natural reaction of most creates vast illusion.

