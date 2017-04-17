Ombudsman Maya Manolova and CITUB to Introduce Package of Measures Against 'Modern Slavery'

Tomorrow, April 20 at 10:30 Bulgarian time, Ombudsman Maya Manolova and Plamen Dimitrov , President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria , will introduce at the National Assembly registry a package of legislative amendments which to stop the so-called " modern slavery " - non-payment of salaries, insurance, benefits, outstanding social commitments, and etc.

