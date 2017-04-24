Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
The Hollywood star has been shooting the heist movie in Sofia, Bulgaria, but after suffering a freak accident on the set, Nicolas was taken to a top hospital where doctors told the actor he needed to undergo surgery. As a result, filming for '#211' - which is due out later this year - has been shut down until Nicolas is ready to return to the set.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
