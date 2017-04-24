Nicolas Cage Breaks Ankle On Movie Se...

Nicolas Cage Breaks Ankle On Movie Set In Bulgaria

Read more: Deadline

In what was described to Deadline as a freak accident, Nicolas Cage broke his ankle while filming the York Alec Shackleton -directed Millennium Films bank heist action film # 211 . Cage was taken to a top hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria near where the film is shooting.

Chicago, IL

