Nicolas Cage Breaks Ankle on Bulgarian Movie Set

Thursday Apr 27

Nicolas Cage reportedly broke his ankle while filming the motion picture "#211" in Sofia, Bulgaria, but should be able to return to work in two weeks. Cage, 53, who won the best acting Academy Award in 1996 for "Leaving Las Vegas," flew to Los Angeles for treatment after declining to be operated on in Bulgaria, according to Deadline.com .

