New Fence Along Bulgaria-Turkey Border In Haskovo to be Longer Than Initially Planned
The new border fence along the Bulgaria-Turkey border in Haskovo district will be 1,000-1,800 meters longer than initially planned, Haskovo District Governor Minko Angelov announced, according to BNR. Mr Angelov specified that the local authorities are yet to ask for additional financing.
