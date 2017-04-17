Government Rules Out Uranium Health Hazard For Haskovo Population
Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Health Ilko Semerdzhiev has said in parliament that so far there is no health hazard for the population of Haskovo , Southeastern Bulgaria, BNR reported.
