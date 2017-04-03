Gianna Nannini, a forceful start of H...

Gianna Nannini, a forceful start of HITSTORY European tour

Gianna Nannini started her HITSTORY European tour, a musical celebration of a fulminating career. Her first stop was in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 25. It was followed by Zurich and Lucerne in Switzerland, Nurnberg and Stuttgart, and then, DA1 4sseldorf, Ravensburg, Munich, Hamburg and Berlin in Germany.

