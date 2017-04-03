Gianna Nannini, a forceful start of HITSTORY European tour
Gianna Nannini started her HITSTORY European tour, a musical celebration of a fulminating career. Her first stop was in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 25. It was followed by Zurich and Lucerne in Switzerland, Nurnberg and Stuttgart, and then, DA1 4sseldorf, Ravensburg, Munich, Hamburg and Berlin in Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC