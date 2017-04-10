Financialization At WorldQuant: A Loo...

Financialization At WorldQuant: A Look At The Future Of The Financial World

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Seeking Alpha

The financial world is becoming more global, more information driven and more rapidly moving, trends that policymakers and negotiators need to recognize. Along with all its troubles, the hedge fund industry is producing some examples of how the financial world is going to be evolving, using more data from all-over the world.

