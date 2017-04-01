Figures of Trump and Putin Meet in Bu...

Figures of Trump and Putin Meet in Bulgarian Mall

You wouldn't expect to encounter Donald Trump in a Bulgarian shopping mall, especially not standing next to Vladimir Putin. Wax figures of both presidents are part of a visiting exhibition staged by the famous Retro Museum from the Black Sea town of Varna.

Chicago, IL

