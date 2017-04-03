Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipy...

Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipyard in Varna

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sofia News Agency

An explosion occurred at the board of a ship which arrived yesterday, April 4, at the shipyard in Varna, the press centre of Varna Municipality announced. Mayor of Varna Municipality Ivan Portnih held talks with regional governor Todor Yotov and the Director of Regional Directorate Fire Safety and Population Protection Commissioner Tihomir Totev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC