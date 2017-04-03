Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipyard in Varna
An explosion occurred at the board of a ship which arrived yesterday, April 4, at the shipyard in Varna, the press centre of Varna Municipality announced. Mayor of Varna Municipality Ivan Portnih held talks with regional governor Todor Yotov and the Director of Regional Directorate Fire Safety and Population Protection Commissioner Tihomir Totev.
