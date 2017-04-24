Elizabeth Kostova brings us back to E...

Elizabeth Kostova brings us back to Eastern Europe in The Shadow Land

Monday Apr 24

Elizabeth Kostova, whose first novel, The Historian, made a best-selling contribution to the world's vast stock of vampire fiction, brings us back to Eastern Europe in The Shadow Land. Alexandra, a young American, has just arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria, to take a teaching position when, in helping an ancient couple into a taxi, she is left with a piece of their luggage as they zoom off, destination unknown.

Chicago, IL

