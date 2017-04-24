Elizabeth Kostova brings us back to Eastern Europe in The Shadow Land
Elizabeth Kostova, whose first novel, The Historian, made a best-selling contribution to the world's vast stock of vampire fiction, brings us back to Eastern Europe in The Shadow Land. Alexandra, a young American, has just arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria, to take a teaching position when, in helping an ancient couple into a taxi, she is left with a piece of their luggage as they zoom off, destination unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC