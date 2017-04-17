Easter Holidays Ends With Heavy Traff...

Easter Holidays Ends With Heavy Traffic Across Bulgaria

Tuesday

Tens of thousands of Bulgarians were trying to return home in their vehicles after the 4-day Easter weekend on Monday evening. Many of them got stuck, especially on the motorways "Trakia" and "Hemus", which was a foregone conclusion, since it happens every single year, around Easter, Sofia Globe Writes.

