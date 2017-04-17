Deep Purple's Concert in Sofia Is on May 14
The British hard rock band Deep Purple has scheduled a concert in Sofia, Bulgaria on 14th May as a part of The Long Goodbye worldwide Tour. The event is going to take place in the Multifunctional Sports Hall Arena Armeec Sofia.
