Deep Purple's Concert in Sofia Is on ...

Deep Purple's Concert in Sofia Is on May 14

The British hard rock band Deep Purple has scheduled a concert in Sofia, Bulgaria on 14th May as a part of The Long Goodbye worldwide Tour. The event is going to take place in the Multifunctional Sports Hall Arena Armeec Sofia.

Chicago, IL

