.com | Bulgarians jailed for baby sale in Greece
Two Bulgarian men were jailed on Friday for 10 years and a woman for six years for trafficking two pregnant women to sell their babies in neighbouring Greece. The sentences issued by a court in the Black Sea city of Burgas were among the heaviest for a crime that has become common in the region over recent years but has been tough to prove and punish, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC