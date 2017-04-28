.com | Bulgarians jailed for baby sale in Greece

.com | Bulgarians jailed for baby sal...

Two Bulgarian men were jailed on Friday for 10 years and a woman for six years for trafficking two pregnant women to sell their babies in neighbouring Greece. The sentences issued by a court in the Black Sea city of Burgas were among the heaviest for a crime that has become common in the region over recent years but has been tough to prove and punish, prosecutors said.

