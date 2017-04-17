Code Orange For Heavy Rains in Bulgaria
Code Orange has been declared on the territory in Bulgaria over the weather forecast for heavy rains on Monday, April 17, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology with the Bulgarian Academy of Science announced. The warning code is valid for the district of Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Sliven, Yambol, Burgas, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Razgrad, Silistra and Dobrich.
