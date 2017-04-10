Cheapest places to buy an overseas ho...

Cheapest places to buy an overseas holiday home revealed

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The best value places for Britons to buy a holiday home overseas have been revealed in a new list, with Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece topping the rankings. The prospect of a A 91,000 Bulgarian bolthole tops a list that feels like a throwback to the heady days of the early 2000s property boom - an era when daytime TV schedules were awash with programmes featuring far-flung holiday homes.

