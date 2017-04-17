CEZ plans to sell all its Bulgarian assets, receives local interest
Czech utility CEZ aims to sell all of its Bulgarian assets and has received expressions of interest mainly from investors in the Balkan country, a company official said on Wednesday. In January CEZ said it was testing market interest for its Bulgarian operations, including an electricity distributor that provides power to more than 2 million clients in western Bulgaria.
