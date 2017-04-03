Bulgaria's centrists want to form gov...

Bulgaria's centrists want to form government by end-April

Bulgaria's largest party, the centre-right GERB, expects to form a government with three nationalist parties by late April and return Boiko Boriskov to power as prime minister, a senior party official said on Monday. Former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov gestures during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017.

