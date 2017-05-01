Bulgaria's centre-right GERB signs co...

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB signs coalition deal to form government

Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party signed a coalition agreement on Thursday with a nationalist alliance that will bring former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov back to power for his third term since 2009. Former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017.

