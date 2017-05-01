Bulgaria's centre-right GERB signs coalition deal to form government
Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party signed a coalition agreement on Thursday with a nationalist alliance that will bring former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov back to power for his third term since 2009. Former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Sat
|Suffers phartz
|1
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|Feb '17
|zika the great
|12
|Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox
|Feb '17
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
|The Balkans: Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|George
|14
|Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC