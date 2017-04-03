Bulgaria's Border Police Breakes Up Criminal Group Manufacturing...

Bulgaria's Border Police Breakes Up C...

Bulgaria's Border Police broke up a criminal group manufacturing counterfeit identification documents during a specialized operation in Sofia and Silistra district, according to BNR. Six Bulgarian nationals, who used to order, manufacture and spread fake ID cards with falsified personal data were detained during the police operation.

