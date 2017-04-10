Bulgarians With Dual Citizenship - Bu...

Bulgarians With Dual Citizenship - Bulgarian and Turkish Can Vote...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgarians with dual citizenship - Bulgarian and Turkish - as well as Turkish citizens living in this country can vote in the national referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey as of today, BNR said. To this end, at the request of the Turkish side, polling stations are open for voting on 7, 8 and 9 April at the Turkish embassy in Sofia and the two consulates in Plovdiv and Burgas nine days before the referendum on April 16. Turkish law allows for voting in customs zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC