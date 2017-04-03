Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Categorically Condemns the Use...

"Bulgaria categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons and chemical substances having a similar effect as tantamount to a war crime. The barbaric act against the population of the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017 is inadmissible, unacceptable, and grossly violates international humanitarian law," the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a position published on its website on Thursday, quoted by BTA.

