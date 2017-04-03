Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today
The civil defense sirens of Bulgaria are to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities on Monday. At 13:00 local time, an alert message will sound all across the towns and cities of Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, and Sofia.
