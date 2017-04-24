Bulgaria marks 90th anniversary of Pa...

Bulgaria marks 90th anniversary of Pan-European movement

Yesterday

A PanEuropa Bulgaria conference was held in Sofia on 25 April to mark the 90th anniversary of the Pan-European movement in the country, and to discuss the future of the EU. The Where Does Europe Go: Globalism vs Populism conference was attended by caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov, Vice President Iliana Iotova, the former President of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov, and the former Prime Minister of Austria Wolfgang Schussel, and was held under the patronage of ex-Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, who was heir to the Bulgarian throne.

Chicago, IL

