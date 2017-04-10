BDZ Provides Over 13,800 Additional T...

BDZ Provides Over 13,800 Additional Train Seats for Easter

Thursday Apr 13

Passenger Services EOOD will add additional cars to certain trains travelling on main routes in the country. This is done in order to ensure convenient travel to clients during the holidays on the occasion of Easter , the press centre of Bulgarian State Railways EAD announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.

Chicago, IL

