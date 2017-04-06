Balkan pathways: Dual tracks after vo...

Balkan pathways: Dual tracks after votes in Serbia and Bulgaria

Bulgaria and Serbia have both just elected new leaders; those two countries and some of the rest of particularly central and eastern Europe are trying to find their way in a 2017 continent between the European Union and NATO and a more aggressive Russia. Serbia and Bulgaria have particularly sensitive paths to tread.

