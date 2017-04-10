A Bulgarian Horo is Going to Take Pla...

A Bulgarian Horo is Going to Take Place For the 5th Time on Brussels' Central Square

For the fifth consecutive time a Bulgarian horo will take place in the central square of Grand Place in Brussels , Focus News Reported. This year, the organizer of the event is the Bulgarian MEP from GERB/EPP Eva Maidel, who continues the tradition launched by Kristalina Georgieva, Deputy Chair of the European Commission .

Chicago, IL

