170,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Bulgar...

170,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Bulgaria During Easter Holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Sofia News Agency

Thanks to low-cost airlines, which offered reasonable prices for airline tickets, about 170,000 foreigners chose to visit Sofia and Bulgaria during the holidays. This is what Svidna Dineva of the Board of the Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb '17 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC