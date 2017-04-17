10cm of Snow at Petrohan Pass, the Ro...

10cm of Snow at Petrohan Pass, the Road is Cleaned and Sand Has Been Placed

Friday

There is 10cm of snow at Petrohan pass , the road has been cleaned and sand has been placed, the officer on duty at Montana District Road Administration told Radio FOCUS. He noted that at 5:00 AM and at 8:00 AM Bulgarian time, snow machines have cleaned the road from snow and have placed sand through the pass.

Chicago, IL

