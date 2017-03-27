Volya's Leader Mareshki Ready for Negotiations with GERB

The leader of Volya , Varna businessman Veselin Mareshki has announced that they will enter negotiations for the forming of a government with that political party or those parties which will include the priorities of the movement - the fight against cartels and the fulfilment of the potential of young people in Bulgaria, stated Mareshki on bTV. Later on, on Nova TV, Mareshki said that they will support a GERB government and that their representatives could help in the Economy Ministry.

