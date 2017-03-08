Volunteers are in better health than ...

Volunteers are in better health than non-volunteers

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Researchers of Ghent University analysed data on volunteering, employment and health of more than 40,000 European citizens. Their results, just published in PLOS ONE , show that volunteering is associated with better employment and health outcomes.

Chicago, IL

