Trucks Barred from Some Bulgarian Motorways, Busiest Roads on Sunday Afternoon
Trucks weighing more than 12 tons will be barred from using motorways and the busiest roads in Bulgaria between 14:00 and 20:00 news on Sunday, March 05, authorities say. The reason is the intense traffic directed to Sofia expected at the end of a long weekend , according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.
