The Shadow Land
A young American woman, Alexandra Boyd, has traveled to Sofia, Bulgaria hoping that life abroad will salve the wounds left by the loss of her brother. Soon after arriving in Sofia, however, she helps an elderly couple into a taxi--and realizes too late that she has accidentally kept one of their bags.
Read more at Cincinnati Library.
