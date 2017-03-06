The Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, ...

The Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

In early March, more precisely on March 3, in Romania, it has become a tradition to celebrate the Bulgaria's National Day not only in Bucharest, but also in Ploiesti, at the monument of the hunters. Thus, this year, the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his country's national day in the Capital city of the Prahova County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... Feb 19 zika the great 12
News Inside Europe's Balkan Tinderbox Feb '17 SerbVictoryOverUS... 1
News National Differences in Attitudes toward Gays a... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2
News Kosovo warns against Serbia's candidate for UN ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC