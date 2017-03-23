Sofia, Bulgaria Features Statues of Women in Response to Lack of Representation
Warped ideas about female bodies exist wherever you look, but as part of a lengthy battle for equal representation, one artist in Sofia, Bulgaria is reclaiming female visibility in the capital's culture through art. Mashable reports the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee teamed up with Fine Acts and Tribal Worldwide Sofia this week to bring "Monumental Women" to the landscape in the country's capital city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
